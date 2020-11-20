Mary J. Blige Releases Deluxe Commentary Edition of her Classic “My Life” Album

Legendary singer Mary J. Blige is giving fans a special look at her sophomore album “My Life”. The sophomore album from the Queen of Hip Hop Soul originally released back in 1994, and now we get a special deluxe version with commentary on the songs from Blige herself.

“My Life” is one of the seminal bodies of work from Blige and is among four classic albums she released in the 90’s to make her an icon. The album featured the singles “Be Happy”, “I’m Goin Down”, “Mary Jane (All Night Long)”, “You Bring Me Joy” and “I Love You”. The album’s title track is also a true standout.

The project featured some standout production from Chucky Thompson who was the album’s primary producer along with Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs.

In addition to the original songs from the album, there are some rare remixes to enjoy as well.

It’s definitely cool to hear Mary reflect on each of the album’s track since we don’t often get to hear her elaborate in interviews. Check it out!