Mary J. Blige to Receive Entertainment Icon Honor at 2024 “Urban One Honors”

It has been announced that the legendary Queen of Hip-Hop Soul Mary J. Blige will receive the prestigious Entertainment Icon Award at the upcoming “Urban One Honors”. The upcoming “URBAN ONE HONORS: Best in Black” event premieres during Black History Month on Sunday, February 25, 2024.

It goes without saying that Mary J. Blige is among the greats in musical history and her resume speaks for itself. She has a track record of eight multi-platinum albums, nine Grammy Awards (with 32 nominations), an EMMY award, two Academy Award nominations, two Golden Globe nominations, and a SAG nomination, among many other accolades.

Blige joins previously announced esteemed honorees: Dionne Warwick, recognized as the Lifetime Achievement Honoree; Chlöe, celebrated as the Generation Next Honoree; Frankie Beverly, honored as a Living Legend, and Donald Lawrence, acclaimed for his Inspirational Impact.

Teyana Taylor, Bebe Winans, Damon Little, Angie Stone, October London, alongside a reunion featuring KeKe Wyatt, Chanté Moore, and Nicci Gilbert (cast of R&B Divas) round out the star-studded lineup of performers and presenters. GRAMMY™ Award-winning singer and actress LeToya Luckett returns to host the event’s “Backstage Pass,” featuring exclusive interviews with the show’s honorees, performers, and presenters.