Maxwell And Ashanti To Be Honored At The 2021 Soul Train Awards

It has been announced that Maxwell and Ashanti will each be honored at the upcoming 2021 BET Soul Train Awards. Maxwell is set to be honored with the “Legend” award while Ashanti will be the recipient of the “Lady of Soul” honor.

The 2021 Soul Train Awards are set to premiere on Sunday, November 28th at 8 PM EST on BET.

Maxwell states about the honor:

“It’s an honor to be presented with the Legend award by a community that’s been growing with me throughout my career. I’m so grateful to be sharing this moment with everyone and returning to the Apollo for an evening of excellence.”

Ashanti adds about receiving her own honor:

“I’m honored to be recognized as this year’s ‘Lady of Soul’ honoree. This is a full circle moment for me because I received the ‘Aretha Franklin Entertainer of the Year’ Award at the Lady of Soul Awards in 2002. As we commemorate 50 years of Soul Train, I’m proud to be a part of this legacy and to return to the Apollo to celebrate.”

Additionally, BET has released the official nominations for the 2021 “Soul Train Awards” recognizing the best in Soul and R&B, which will also celebrate Soul Train’s 50th anniversary.

H.E.R. leads the way with an impressive eight nominations, while Jazmine Sullivan and Chris Brown garnered six each.

The 2021 Soul Train Awards will be hosted by the duo of Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold.