Maxwell Announces 2024 Urban Hang Suite Cruise With Special Guests Musiq Soulchild, Ledisi, Robert Glasper & More

R&B legend Maxwell has just made the exciting announcement of his inaugural “Urban Hang Suite” Cruise. The event will take place from February 10-14, 2024 on the Norwegian Pearl with stops at Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau in the Bahamas.

Guests will be treated to two exclusive performances by Maxwell as well as appearances from special guests including Ledisi, Robert Glasper, Sabrina Claudio, Musiq Soulchild, Leela James, Gallant and more.

The cruise comes off a sold-out 25-date arena run – The NIGHT Tour with Anthony Hamilton and Joe as well as a select run of U.S. and international tour summertime dates.

For more information on Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite Cruise, visit maxwellsurbanhangsuitecruise.com