Melanie Fiona Returns With New Singles “Say Yes” & “I Choose You”

R&B powerhouse Melanie Fiona marks her triumphant return to new music with not one, but two new singles. The new songs are called “Say Yes” and “I Choose You”, and give fans a taste of Fiona’s upcoming EP which is set to release in 2025.

She’s also released a video for “Say Yes” which you can watch below.

“Say Yes” is a sensual, yet vulnerable plea about having the courage to let love in. It features all live production and contributions from celebrated musicians including Thundercat, SiR, Charlie Bereal, Chris Dave, and Andre Harris.

“I Choose You” is a contrast that brings an upbeat, lovers rock-inspired vibe, celebrating the joy and empowerment that come with choosing to love someone completely.

Fiona adds about the new songs:

“These songs come from a very personal place. They are about love, choice, and empowerment- allowing yourself to say yes, to the love and life that is waiting for you on the other side of fear.”

With her new music, Melanie Fiona offers fans an intimate look into her personal journey and artistic growth.

Fans can expect more music and exciting announcements leading up to her 2025 EP release.