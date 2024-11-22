Miguel Releases New Single “Always Time”

R&B superstar Miguel returns with the brand new single “Always Time”.

The song was written and produced by Miguel and co-produced by Jeff Bhasker and Dave Sitek. “Always Time” showcases the power and vulnerability of Miguel’s voice in an intimate portrait of heartbreak and introspection. He adds:

“This may be the most difficult song I’ve ever had to write – for all of the life lessons and experiences that live between each line. I’m grateful for the closure it has given me and know it’s the most honest way to begin this chapter of my artistry and relationship with my audience.”

The song is accompanied by a one-take music video which was self-directed by Miguel

“Always Time” is the first taste of a new era from Miguel.