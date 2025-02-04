Min Jiwoon Discusses Her Journey, Creating “Sentimental Love”, R&B Scene in Korea (Exclusive Interview)

It’s a rare moment when an artist immediately captures our attention, but that’s exactly what happened when we first heard Korean R&B singer-songwriter Min Jiwoon. Her debut single, “Sentimental Love,” released late last year, introduced the fresh yet familiar R&B sound we love—instantly making us fans. The KRUCIALIZE signee’s latest single, “Someone,” produced by CUBE and co-written with DERA, further cemented our belief that she’s pioneering a sound entirely her own. Her unmistakable tone, soulful melodies, and distinct style made us eager to learn more about the artist.

After diving into her musical journey, influences like Ariana Grande, and her thoughts in our rapid-fire Q&A, it’s clear why Min Jiwoon is an artist we’ll be keeping a close eye on. We talked to the rising star about her background, the making of “Sentimental Love”, her SMTown Live performance, and more.

YouknowIGotSoul: We have not been this excited about an artist in a while! You have such an authentic and original R&B sound. Can you name some R&B artists and albums that you listened to growing up that may have inspired you and your sound?

Min Jiwoon: Thank you so much! I have many favorite artists, but I’ve been a huge fan of Ariana Grande since my school days. Her powerful energy from such a small body, unique sound, and visual aesthetic have inspired me a lot. I remember traveling to Japan for the first time at 18, when Ariana Grande’s “Sweetener” album was released. I listened to the album throughout the trip, so it holds a special place in my heart.

YouknowIGotSoul: Can you briefly introduce yourself to our viewers and readers who may not know anything about you? Tell us where you’re from, how you began singing/songwriting and what made you start making R&B?

Min Jiwoon: Hello, I’m Min Jiwoon from Seoul, South Korea. I’ve loved singing and listening to music ever since I was young, and I always dreamed of becoming a singer. I didn’t know how to get started with music, so I joined a local music center when I was 14. Later, I attended an arts high school and university, where I decided to try songwriting. I’ve always loved hip-hop music, and artists like India Arie, Lauryn Hill, and Stevie Wonder introduced me to R&B during my school years. I think I naturally gravitated toward R&B.

YouknowIGotSoul: We love your voice! How did you get your vocal ability?

Min Jiwoon: Thank you so much! I was incredibly focused on training my vocals in my teens. I had such a strong passion for expressing music well that I spent most of my time practicing at home or in the studio, rarely meeting anyone. I would pick a specific song and then practice it by mimicking every detail—the artist’s breathing, dynamics, pronunciation, and even their mouth shapes. I put a lot of effort into making their style my own.

YouknowIGotSoul: How does it feel to be the first artist signed to SM’s contemporary R&B label Krucialize?

Min Jiwoon: It’s such an honor to be able to share my music through SM, the hub of K-Pop. As the first artist under SM’s contemporary R&B label, I feel a great responsibility to represent the label well. I want to showcase music that represents me, bring fresh sound, and show the audience fun and exciting stuff.

YouknowIGotSoul: It seems like you’re heavily involved with your creative process. Can you tell us about the process of making “Sentimental Love”? Who did you work with?

Min Jiwoon: This song was a collaborative effort with CUBE, a producer and artist from Canada, and DERA, an amazing songwriter from Atlanta. CUBE introduced us to a track by Slum Village that he deeply admired. DERA and I were captivated by the guitar loop right away. We started working on the song by interpreting the main guitar riff in our own way, and that’s how the track began to take shape.

YouknowIGotSoul: Same thing for “Someone”- can you share the story behind the making of that song?

Min Jiwoon: The moment CUBE played the beat, I was like ‘I need this track!’ so I requested it strongly. I believe everyone wants to be recognized for their true worth. Whether it’s in romantic relationships or friendships, I think they’re all about people gathering with others who recognize and appreciate each other. I wanted to tell a story of a woman searching for someone who can truly see her for who she is.

YouknowIGotSoul: How did the “Sentimental Love” remix with Slum Village come about? What was that experience like?

Min Jiwoon: When the label got to reach out to Slum Village, we just so suddenly happened to talk about the remix, which was an incredible honor. It felt surreal and amazing to hear my voice alongside the voices of such legendary artists in one track.

YouknowIGotSoul: What made you want to cover “Love by Keyshia Cole? You did such an awesome rendition of that song, which is not easy to do!

Min Jiwoon: Thank you! Keyshia Cole is such a renowned artist, and I’ve always been a fan. When we were preparing to make live content, “Love” was absolutely the first song I wanted to cover. I felt it would be a great song to try and showcase my vibe and skills. I’d love to share more cover songs in the future!

YouknowIGotSoul: Were you referencing any specific albums or artists when making these singles? or were you just trying to be your original self?

Min Jiwoon: While working on these singles, we focused heavily on our own process. CUBE’s perfectionist approach to vocal directing and recording helped bring out a unique sound that really showed my color. Along the way, we watched a lot of live performance clips, music videos, and interviews of other artists for inspiration. It also helped us discover new visual ideas.

YouknowIGotSoul: Has growing up in Seoul affected your artistry? Is R&B music a big part of the culture there?

Min Jiwoon: Growing up in Seoul, I feel like music trends change more based on time rather than specific regions. It’s true that dance music and idol culture are the mainstream in the Korean pop scene, but in the R&B scene, there are incredibly talented and influential artists like Crush, Zion.T, and DEAN making their way beyond Korea. I definitely believe R&B plays an important role in the K-pop scene, and I hope to see more Korean R&B artists gain recognition and popularity.

YouknowIGotSoul: How was your SMTown Live performance in Seoul? Was this your first time performing alongside huge artists at such a big event?

Min Jiwoon: It was such a joyful experience! I thought I’d be nervous before stepping on stage, but I didn’t feel as nervous as I thought once I was up there. Maybe I was rather excited and happy than nervous to sing in front of such an audience since it was something I’d been longing for. Performing alongside experienced artists was also very meaningful. I learned a lot being around them.

YouknowIGotSoul: Are there any goals that you have for the new year? Any hints you can give us for what’s coming next?

Min Jiwoon: My New Year’s goal is to get to know and take care of myself better. Musically, I want to share more diverse and fresh music. I also want to meet and connect with fans through more live performances. Cool collaborations and my first album are also parts of my plan. Please look forward to it!