Min Jiwoon Releases New Single “Someone”

Emerging R&B singer-songwriter Min Jiwoon showcases her smooth vocals, incredible tone and songwriting capability with her latest single “Someone” via SM Entertainment’s Contemporary R&B label, KRUCIALIZE.

“Someone”, released December 13th, layers elements of Urban Pop, R&B and Jazz to form an addictive modern-nostalgic R&B track. The catchy melodies and lyrics about searching for someone to lean on paired with this up-tempo production creates a memorable second release from the artist. The single features writing and composing from Min Jiwoon herself – alongside other talented musicians like CUBE, milye, and DERA.

Originally catching our attention in October with her debut single “Sentimental Love” and the remix featuring Slum Village, a track that embodies the fresh yet familiar R&B vibe we love, it’s clear Min Jiwoon is paving a way for her own distinctive sound and style. We are excited to see where her journey takes her next as the first artist signed to KRUCIALIZE.