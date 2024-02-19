Miriah Renee Releases New Single “All The Time”

Emerging Los Angeles based singer/songwriter Miriah Renee has just released her new single “All The Time”.

The new release is accompanied by a seductive video showcases Miriah’s vocal influences and range as an artist.

This follows her EP 6/4 which released back in 2022.

Mariah grew up immersed in diverse musical influences from Shania Twain to Selena, Miriah honed her talent and gained early experience with the girl group Her Story and went on to develop her skills in Atlanta, working alongside Grammy Award Winner Bryan Michael Cox and Grammy nominated producer J. Que Smith.

After becoming a mother, Miriah’s dedication to her music has only intensified.

In addition to releasing new music, Miriah Renee gained her entrepreneurial wings when she co-founded the annual Marley Rose Music Festival. Named after her daughter, the festival aims to raise funds, give back to the community and provides a platform for artists to showcase their talent.