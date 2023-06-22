Monica Announces Launch of MoTalk Radio on Apple Music

R&B legend Monica has just announced the launch of MoTalk Radio. This is a limited radio series airing exclusively on Apple Music’s global live-streaming radio station Apple Music Hits.

On MoTalk Radio, Monica will focus on R&B of the ’90s and ’00s with mixes curated by DJ Baby Yu. She will bring this music to life with her commentary and insight, and will include candid interview segments with various personalities, touching on music and trending cultural topics.

The debut episode will air on Saturday, June 24 at 3pm PT featuring special guest Basketball Hall of Famer & Entrepreneur Shaquille O’Neal; Episode 2 will feature country music star Mickey Guyton airing Saturday, July 1 at 3pm PT. Monica adds about the show: