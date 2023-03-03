Monica Duets With James Fortune On His New Single “Trusting God”

Fans have been anxiously anticipating a new album from legendary singer Monica, but here is something to hold us over in the meantime.

She joins Stellar Award Winner James Fortune on his new single called “Trusting God.”

The song is an inspirational and motivational record to keep God’s people focused on his promise. The collaboration comes over a decade after their Grammy-nominated song “Hold On” alongside Fred Hammond.

James Fortune’s latest album My Life was nominated for Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album at the 54th annual NAACP Image Awards.