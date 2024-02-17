Muni Long Releases “Made For Me” (YUMBS Amapiano Remix)

R&B sensation Muni Long is breathing new life into her hit single “Made For Me” with the release of the special “YUMBS Amapiano Remix” version.

Showcasing her versatility, she notably teamed up with Kagiso, South Africa-born award-winning producer, DJ, and multi-instrumentalist YUMBS. He infused the track with a rush of Amapiano energy, augmenting the groove and hook with organic instrumentation and a kick of his sharp signature flavor.

The original version of the song continues to dominate the charts. It reached #1 on the R&B Radio Airplay Chart, and is currently within the Top 30 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Produced by the legendary Jermaine Dupri and Bryan Michael Cox, “Made For Me” follows in the footsteps of mega hit “Hrs & Hrs”.

Everything is setting the stage for her forthcoming full-length album due in 2024!