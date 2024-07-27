Muni Long Releases New Single “Ruined Me”

R&B superstar Muni Long gives us another offering from her upcoming album with the brand new single called “Ruined Me”.

The song is set to be included on her upcoming second full length album “Revenge”, set to release on August 30th, 2024 via Def Jam Recordings.

On the new single, a heavy bass thump anchors the track. Piano glimmers over the beat, and strings accent her dynamic delivery. She infuses the track with raw feeling through her razor-sharp pen and a powerhouse vocals reminding you that even though they tried to ruin her, success is the best revenge.

Muni Long shared about the upcoming album:

“The record is definitely my story. I’m focusing on my journey, elevating, and growing as an artist. It’s so much deeper than simply writing songs. It’s therapeutic for me to get all my thoughts out. I’ve been working towards this moment for 17 years. I’m stronger than I’ve ever been. I’m focused on healing and leaving a brightness wherever I go. From my perspective, I think I did a really great job of expressing how I feel in the music. It’s like one big diary entry.”

Muni Long has entered her Revenge era, stay tuned for more.