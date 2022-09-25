Muni Long Releases “Public Displays of Affection: The Album” (Stream)

Muni Long continues her amazing run with the release of her highly anticipated debut album “Public Displays of Affection: The Album”. The project contains the hit record “Hrs & Hrs” as well as the singles “Time Machine” and “Baby Boo” with Saweetie. The project also contains songs from the previously released EPs “Public Displays Of Affection” and “Public Displays Of Affection Too” as well as some new songs including the fan favorite “Plot Twist”.

The release of her debut album is quite the accomplishment for the singer as most fans knew her as the singer/songwriter Priscilla Renea, but she’s successfully rebranded herself under the new moniker Muni Long and her career has reached new heights as a result of it.