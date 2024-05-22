Muni Long Taps Mariah Carey For Remix To Her Hit Single “Made For Me”

R&B sensation Muni Long links up with global Icon Mariah Carey to join her on the remix to her current smash single “Made For Me”.

On the remix, Carey’s instantly recognizable presence and generational voice amplify the power of “Made For Me.” The track unites two eras of R&B excellence on one anthemic duet. She adds:

“When I got the call from JD to work on the ‘Made For Me’ remix, I said yes immediately. Muni is an amazing writer and performer, and this collaboration is a match made in heaven!”

“Made For Me” was produced by the legendary Jermaine Dupri, Bryan Michael Cox, and JordanXL. It follows in the footsteps of mega hit “Hrs & Hrs” and vaulted to #1 at R&B Radio.

The current single has recently cracked the Top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100, it has spent 7 weeks at #1 on the R&B Radio Airplay Chart, and catapulted to #1 on Apple’s R&B Chart and #2 on the Apple Music All Genres Chart.

Later this year, Muni Long will release her full length album.