Musiq Soulchild Links Up With Destin Conrad For New Song “To This Day”

As part of Black Music Month, Spotify Singles has just released a new collaboration between Musiq Soulchild and Dustin Conrad on the song “To This Day”.

The song was recorded in the Spotify Studio in LA. The original song combines Destin and Musiq’s smooth vocals to create a mesmerizing, melodious track that’s perfect for a summer drive with the windows down.

Destin adds about the collaboration:

“I’ve done songs with people where we never got into the studio together. We would each work at our own studios and send verses back and forth. To work in the same studio with a legend like Musiq Soulchild is something I still can’t fully put into words. I’ve been a fan of his since before I can remember and now we have a song together! I’m very grateful to Alaysia, NyAsia, and the whole Spotify team who made this happen. I’m excited for the world to hear what we created.”

Musiq also adds: