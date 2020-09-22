Musiq Soulchild Persona Purple WondaLuv Shares “Time is Now” Video

Musiq Soulchild released his Purple WondaLuv persona project nearly five years ago in 2015. The EP was called “Eternal Peace” and we were pretty excited about it here at YouKnowIGotSoul.

In fact we still keep the project in rotation because it is that special. That’s why it’s an exciting day for us to find out that there has just been a video released for the song “Time is Now”.

The visual by Purple WondaLuv had apparently been filmed in Egypt around the time of the EP’s release but left in the vault until now.

We implore you to take a listen to the “Eternal Peace” EP if you haven’t checked it out yet. In a time when we need it more than ever, the healing and soothing qualities of the project will truly take you to another place.

Click Here to Listen to the “Eternal Peace” EP.

Click Here to See all of our coverage of Purple WondaLuv.

Click Here to watch Purple WondaLuv perform “Time is Now” live exclusively for YouKnowIGotSoul.