Mya Releases New Single “Anytime”

Mya has been know to treat her fans to new music on a yearly basis for Valentine’s Day. She’s usually in a celebratory mood since it just happens to be the anniversary of the release of her debut single.

This year marks 26 years since her first song came out, and she uses the opportunity to treat fans to a new single called “Anytime”.

The song was produced by Mya along with her frequent collaborator MyGuyMars and Mike & Keys.

This is the first new music we’re getting from Mya since she released her latest single “Whine” with Bounty Killer last year.