Mya Releases New Video For 1998 Hit “It’s All About Me” To Commemorate 25th Anniversary

Mya lets fans in on a special treat by releasing a new video for her 1998 debut hit single “It’s All About Me”. This commemorates the 25th anniversary of the song’s release and features a reinvented choreography.

This video celebrates Mýa’s remarkable 25-year journey in the music industry, showcasing her enduring talent as a premier dancer and performer.

The 2023 version of “It’s All About Me” is directed and choreographed by the iconic Brian Friedman, a pioneer and entrepreneur in the dance industry. This collaboration marks another milestone in their history of successful collaborations, including Mýa’s “My Love is like Wo!” music video. She adds about the collaboration with Friedman:

“It was a complete full circle moment working with the incredibly dynamic Brian Friedman. We share a history of unforgettable moments, and I couldn’t be more thrilled for our 25th anniversary collaboration! His exceptional talent, musicality, technique, versatility, and expertise in both visual and live performance bring out the absolute best in artists. It was an absolute joy to connect with greatness once again.”

This year marks Mýa’s 25th anniversary in the music industry. Her self-titled debut album in 1998 went double platinum.

Stay tuned for new projects that Mya has on the horizon.