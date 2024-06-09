Mýa Talks The Queens of R&B Tour, New Music & Revisits Deep Cuts From Her Discography (Exclusive Interview)

We recently talked to Mýa who has continued to strive as an independent artist after going independent in the late 2000’s. It was recently announced that she will be hitting the road with SWV, Xscape, Total and 702 for the “Queens of R&B” tour. We talked to the singer about the upcoming tour along with her most recent single “Anytime”. Mýa also touched on her upcoming plans for new music and also revisited some of the fan favorites from her older albums.

YouKnowIGotSoul: You released the new single “Anytime” on Valentine’s day. Talk about the importance of this record because it sounds like something we’ve come to expect from you but in a good way.

Mýa: Yes, it was a Valentine’s day release. We wanted to make sure that my R&B fans were fed well with this single. Last year I released a Caribbean single featuring Bounty Killer called “Whine”, but this year the focus is always on Valentine’s day R&B because that’s the debut date of my very first single which was an R&B single called “It’s All About Me” featuring Sisqo.

YouKnowIGotSoul: A lot of your peers have stopped releasing new music at this point in their career. What’s the importance for you to continue putting out music?

Mýa: Well, I love music and it’s a luxury to be able to to do music, share music, put it out, own the masters and just be in full control of your destiny and also be able to connect with people. That’s what it’s all about at the end of the day. I love the way music makes me feel. I love creating it. The songwriting process, the production process and the mixing aspect of it and even the mastering. Now I’m getting into Dolby Atmos and the education of that is fascinating with surround sound. I just love sonics and art. Music is very spiritual, but it can also be fun which is also spiritual. I’m blessed, privileged and I’m very grateful to be able to keep releasing it. I hope everyone feels the same.

YouKnowIGotSoul: Recently you released special editions to your first three albums to celebrate their anniversaries. What made you decide to do that? I think you added a couple of bonus songs to each of the projects as well.

Mýa: The anniversaries creep up on you very quickly and gifting some of the the fans out there that have been a part of the journey. I mentioned on stage tonight that a lot of us grew up together and nostalgia is such a huge thing right now. To be able to re-release music in HD and some of the videos as well now that technology has advanced. It’s really an extension of love to all the supporters out there that have rolled with me on this journey. It’s beautiful times. I’m more excited about what’s to come and the different renditions of all those old records and the live versions as well because it speaks to the maturity, evolution and growth of Mýa and how I would sing them now as a full grown adult as versus a teenager.

YouKnowIGotSoul: Of course you’re about to hit the road with Xscape and SWV. Talk about what has you excited about that tour.

Mýa: Wow, the “Queens of R&B” tour is here. I’m so excited and honored to be a part of it. I grew up listening to SWV, Xscape, Total and 702. Yes they’re my peers but they’re also icons and inspirations as well. Everybody has been through their own journeys musically and we’re all women of color. We are here to stay and support each other. To be a part of this tour means everything. Being in entertainment is not easy and to be able to keep going speaks volumes, so much respect to all of the ladies that are hitting the stage. It’s a beautiful time to celebrate each other. We have now entered the 51st year of Hip Hop and we have a lot of records with Hip Hop fusion even though we’re R&B artists. Hip Hop was a major part of our roll out musically. I’m embracing all of that culture and celebrating R&B music.

YouKnowIGotSoul: Talk about some of our personal favorites from your first few albums. What do you remember about the song “If You Died I Wouldn’t Cry Because You Never Loved Me Anyway” that Dru Hill produced? That one was off your debut album.

Mýa: Oh my gosh, that’s a sensitive topic there. Nokio and I were in the studio in Atlanta writing and recording. We actually started on a record called “We’re Gonna Make Ya Dance” from the very first album from 1998. It was 1997 that I cut this song and it’s not a song I actually wanted to record. I thought it was very harsh and cruel. *Laughs* It didn’t sit well with my spirit, but all the guys in Dru Hill convinced me to actually record it because they said “We have sisters and aunts that feel this way! Girls all around the world will feel this record”. It’s actually something I had to be convinced to record and it’s not a song I’ve ever performed in my life. They were actually right. A lot of people actually feel that way. You’d be surprised at all the comments as well as the fan mail and the meet and greets when that song comes on. It strikes a chord for those that have been heartbroken and have experienced that kind of pain because they truly felt that way. It’s not something I would ever say to someone no matter how that person hurt me, but I can understand how people have felt that way for a moment in time. Hopefully for a short moment in time!

YouKnowIGotSoul: Off the “Fear Of Flying” album, talk about the record you did with Robin Thicke “No Tears On My Pillow”.

Mýa: I’ve actually performed that quite a few times live. It’s such a beautiful and timeless record. Robin and I wrote that song in 1999 and we wrote it at his house with his dog Melody. Robin Thicke did 3 or 4 songs on that project along with his engineer Pro J who is also a musician. It was such a great time working with them because it felt like home. Robin is so great creatively just as a musician, songwriter and vocal producer. It’s all about overcoming that heartbreak and not wasting another moment, breath or tear on someone and letting them know that you’re okay without them in your life or actually better off.

YouKnowIGotSoul: Off the “Moodring” album, talk about the the record “Anatomy 1On1” with Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis.

Mýa: Shout out to Terry Lewis! I just met with him not too long ago. Jam and Lewis had been very influential and inspirational on my career. It’s been a honor to have worked with them both. First on the song “Free” and then on the “Moodring” album with “Late” and this song “Anatomy 1On1”. It’s a very sensual record and one of my favorite slow jams from that album. That’s a song I enjoy performing live and if you fast forward to the “Smoove Jones” album, the very last song incorporates that song as well as a bunch of other very sexy records. It’s amazing live too.

YouKnowIGotSoul: You have one record off the “Liberation” that I felt would have been a hit if it had come out and that’s “Life Too Short” with Bryan-Michael Cox. Talk about that song.

Mýa: I love that record! Shout out to Bryan-Michael Cox. We’ve done quite a few records for that album and this was one of those timeless records. This song was all about putting your pride aside and picking up the phone. it was about apologizing when you’re wrong and checking your ego because at the end of the day, we’re here for a very short period of time and life is too short to hold any grudges, but also any regrets. Stepping outside of yourself to check yourself and apologize. It’s a beautiful record.

YouKnowIGotSoul: Anything you’d like to add?

Mýa: I’m looking forward to seeing anyone on the “Queens of R&B” tour this Summer. Shout out to the ladies of the tour! Keep music, keep loving you and yourself. The world needs more love. I’m looking forward to serving you the new project very soon.