Nao Releases New Album “And Then Life Was Beautiful” (Stream)

Singer Nao has just released her long awaited third studio album “And Then Life Was Beautiful” via Sony Music UK/RCA Records. This is the follow up to her album “Saturn” which released in 2018.

The release of “And Then Life Was Beautiful” marks a new chapter in the career of the songstress. Now a mother of a young daughter, Nao is more confident in herself and her voice than ever. A pandemic album, written and recorded throughout never-ending lockdowns, the project celebrates life’s ups and downs, reaching out a hand to guide listeners through what hurdles may confront them next.

Featured on the album are collaborations with Lucky Daye, Lianna La Havas and more. Nao adds about the album:

]”Life isn’t perfect; we still go through ups and downs, but it can be beautiful as a whole. I do think it’s a hopeful album, in an honest way – it’s not shiny or all ‘isn’t this great!’ and ‘party party party.’ But it’s hopeful in that through every rough patch, every dark patch or struggle we always come out again. That’s what life is. You keep going. But most of all you try and step into a place of gratitude so that you can see life in all of its beauty.”

Get into “And Then Life Was Beautiful” and enjoy the ride!