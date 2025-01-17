NAO Releases New Single “Happy People”

Nao kicks off 2025 with the release of her latest single “Happy People”. The uplifting and vibrant track is set to be included on her much anticipated upcoming fourth studio album “Jupiter”, which is set for release on February 21st via Sony Music UK/RCA Records.

The release coincides with the start of her headline 2025 North American UK & European Tour, which begins later in February.

The track is a collaborative creation, co-written by Nao, Stint, Yakob (Jakob Rabitsch), Lauren Keen, and Kareem James, with production by Stint and Yakob.

Speaking about “Happy People,” Nao adds:

“‘Happy People’ is about finding peace, joy and purpose in meaningful connections with those who truly care. It celebrates the strength of relationships and friendships.”

With each release, Nao continues to build anticipation for Jupiter, a collection of tracks that promises to be her most transformative and heartfelt work to date.