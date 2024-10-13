Nao Releases New Single “Wildflowers”

R&B sensation Nao returns with her captivating new single “Wildflowers” out now via Sony Music UK/RCA Records.

This single, who was recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studios, is a radiant and heartfelt exploration of love, growth, and vulnerability. This track offers the first glimpse into her eagerly anticipated fourth studio album Jlwhich is set to be released next year. She adds about the single:

“A Wildflower symbolizes falling in love—it’s wild, carefree, and you want it to last forever. But life and time have other plans. ‘Wildflowers’ invites listeners to explore the highs and lows of love while embracing vulnerability.”

The song was produced by Coffee and Detonate, and is the first offering from the upcoming album which will explore themes of growth, abundance, and profound self-discovery, weaving together a tapestry of introspection and expansive creativity.

The album is set to unveil a new chapter in Nao’s iconic career.