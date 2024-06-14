Ne-Yo Releases New Single “2 Million Secrets”

R&B superstar Ne-Yo returns with the release of his new single “2 Million Secrets”.

The release comes via Compound Entertainment and is his first as an independent artist. This signals a new era for the hitmaker as he will have full creative control of his music as he steps into a new entrepreneurial chapter of his life. He adds:

“It’s a blessing to be in this position to control my own destiny as an independent artist. My artistry means everything to me and I’m excited to embrace this new beginning with ‘2 Million Secrets.’ It’s a personal song that took growth to write, but I’m proud to share it with the world.”

The song was produced by Hitmaka and highlights Ne-Yo’s vulnerable side as he croons about his passionate confessions and the ramifications of the secrets.

The release of NE-YO’s new single is also fresh off the heels of the announcement of his upcoming Las Vegas residency. The Human Love Rebellion Residency will take place at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on August 7, 9 and 10.