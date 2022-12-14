New Edition Announce “Legacy Tour” With Keith Sweat, Guy & Tank

Legendary group New Edition have just made the exciting announcement that they will be heading out on the road in 2023 for the “Legacy Tour” alongside Keith Sweat, Guy, and Tank. What makes this even more exciting is that Guy’s appearance will include all three original members (Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall) for the first time in over 15 years.
The tour will begin in early March and hit 30 cities before wrapping up in late April. The complete list of dates and locations is below.
Presale for the tickets begins on December 14th and 15th, and will open to the general public on December 16th.
The Black Promoter’s Collective is putting on the tour. BPC CEO Gary Guidry adds: “Few recording artists can attest to a superior 40-year career that stands the test of time, but New Edition can. When we partnered with NE for “The Culture Tour,” although I knew it would be stellar, their show exceeded my expectations; the guys were nothing short of miraculous. We are excited about partnering with New Edition to further the legacy of the foundation they have already laid.”
Date City Location
Thursday, March 9 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena
Friday, March 10 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Saturday, March 11 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at BJCC
Sunday, March 12 Memphis, TN FedExForum
Thursday, March 16 Washington, D.C. Capital One Center
Friday, March 17 Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum
Saturday, March 18 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall
Sunday, March 19 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Thursday, March 23 Chicago, IL United Center
Friday, March 24 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Saturday, March 25 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Sunday, March 26 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center
Thursday, March 30 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Friday, March 31 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
Saturday, April 1 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Sunday, April 2 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena
Thursday, April 6 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena
Friday, April 7 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
Saturday, April 8 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
Sunday, April 9 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena
Thursday, April 13 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Friday, April 14 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
Saturday, April 15 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
Sunday, April 16 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Thursday, April 20 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena
Saturday, April 22 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena
Sunday, April 23 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
Friday, April 28 Miami, FL FTX Arena
Saturday, April 29 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Arena
Sunday, April 30 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena