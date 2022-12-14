New Edition Announce “Legacy Tour” With Keith Sweat, Guy & Tank

Legendary group New Edition have just made the exciting announcement that they will be heading out on the road in 2023 for the “Legacy Tour” alongside Keith Sweat, Guy, and Tank. What makes this even more exciting is that Guy’s appearance will include all three original members (Teddy Riley, Aaron Hall, and Damion Hall) for the first time in over 15 years.

The tour will begin in early March and hit 30 cities before wrapping up in late April. The complete list of dates and locations is below.

Presale for the tickets begins on December 14th and 15th, and will open to the general public on December 16th.

The Black Promoter’s Collective is putting on the tour. BPC CEO Gary Guidry adds: “Few recording artists can attest to a superior 40-year career that stands the test of time, but New Edition can. When we partnered with NE for “The Culture Tour,” although I knew it would be stellar, their show exceeded my expectations; the guys were nothing short of miraculous. We are excited about partnering with New Edition to further the legacy of the foundation they have already laid.”

Date City Location

Thursday, March 9 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

Friday, March 10 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Saturday, March 11 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at BJCC

Sunday, March 12 Memphis, TN FedExForum

Thursday, March 16 Washington, D.C. Capital One Center

Friday, March 17 Hampton, VA Hampton Coliseum

Saturday, March 18 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall

Sunday, March 19 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Thursday, March 23 Chicago, IL United Center

Friday, March 24 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Saturday, March 25 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Sunday, March 26 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center

Thursday, March 30 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Friday, March 31 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

Saturday, April 1 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Sunday, April 2 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

Thursday, April 6 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena

Friday, April 7 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

Saturday, April 8 Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum

Sunday, April 9 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena

Thursday, April 13 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Friday, April 14 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

Saturday, April 15 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

Sunday, April 16 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Thursday, April 20 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena

Saturday, April 22 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

Sunday, April 23 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

Friday, April 28 Miami, FL FTX Arena

Saturday, April 29 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Arena

Sunday, April 30 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena