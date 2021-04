New Music: Alexi Paraschos – Distract Me (featuring Chrisette Michele)

Check out this duet between Alexi Paraschos and Chrisette Michele on this new song “Distract Me”.

Over a stripped down production, the pair show of their lush and airy vocals on the soothing song.

The song is included on Alexi’s album “Love Odyssey” which is on the way and also features appearances from Jadakiss, T3 of Slum Village and Natalie Stewart from Floetry.