New Music: Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile – A Beautiful Noise

Alicia Keys uses her voice for good by teaming up with Brandi Carlile for the new song “A Beautiful Noise”. The stripped down, piano laden track feature lyrics that are meant to inspire the listener to be unafraid to use their voice and stand up for what’s important.

Keys adds about the song:

“This song has that special energy that we really need to feel right now. Everyone has the power to make a beautiful noise and to lift others up with their voice. And now more than ever, we need to let those voices be heard by voting. I’m so grateful to have joined my sister Brandi Carlile, a beautiful spirit, inspiring artist and incredible person, for this moment.”

The song was originally premiered live during the recent special “Every Vote Counts” A Celebration of Democracy” on CBS.