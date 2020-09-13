New Music: Alicia Keys – Love Looks Better

Alicia Keys has continued to make her fans wait of her long anticipated upcoming album. The good news is that she’s given us plenty of new songs to hold us over the meantime.

The latest offering comes in the form of the new song called “Love Looks Better”. Keys originally premiered the song with a live performance during the 2020 NFL kickoff broadcast.

“Love Looks Better” will be included on the upcoming album “Alicia”. Alicia Keys originally announced this album earlier this year, but has continued to delay the release of it due to the global pandemic.

This is now the seventh song Keys has given us from her upcoming album. We’ve previously heard: “So Done,” “Underdog,” “Show Me Love,” featuring Miguel, “Time Machine,” “Good Job,” and “Perfect Way To Die”.