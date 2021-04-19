New Music: Angela Johnson – All In Me (Sol Brown Remix featuring Darien Dean)

Apr 18, 2021 | New Music

Angela Johnson Darien Dean All In Me Sol Brown Remix

Angela Johnson Darien Dean All In Me Sol Brown Remix

Singers Angela Johnson and Darien Dean revive their classic song “All In Me” with a new remix produced by London based producer Sol Brown.

The song originally came out in 2010 and reached the #1 spot on radio at WHUR-FM. Johnson adds:

“After working on a previous track with Sol, I felt like he was the one to breathe new life into “All In Me.” He had the right approach. He really listened to the song and created a remix that can take on a life of it’s own. He nailed it!”

Sol Brown states about the remix:

“There’s something extra special about working on a duet, but even more so when it happens to be with 2 amazing vocalists – Angela Johnson and Darien. Some of you may recall that the original version of this track came out on Angela’s highly acclaimed ‘It’s Personal’ album in 2010. I had always been a fan of that record, so to say that I was over the moon when Angela approached me to remix this track was an understatement… “

Related Posts:

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

4 × five =