New Music: Angela Johnson – All In Me (Sol Brown Remix featuring Darien Dean)

Singers Angela Johnson and Darien Dean revive their classic song “All In Me” with a new remix produced by London based producer Sol Brown.

The song originally came out in 2010 and reached the #1 spot on radio at WHUR-FM. Johnson adds:

“After working on a previous track with Sol, I felt like he was the one to breathe new life into “All In Me.” He had the right approach. He really listened to the song and created a remix that can take on a life of it’s own. He nailed it!”

Sol Brown states about the remix: