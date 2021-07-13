New Music: Anika Dara – Enjoy the Moment

Check out the new single from emerging artist Anika Dara called “Enjoy the Moment”. The song was produced by The Starters and written by Makeba Woods and Anika Ball.

Anika Dara is a Brooklyn based, contemporary R&B/Jazz/Soul singer/songwriter. She has a wide range of influences with names like Mariah Carey, Beyonce, Elle Varner, Chrisette Michele and Ashanti.

Her journey began years ago as a child performer during many talent shows and showcases. She once placed 3rd during the first round at Apollo Amateur Night. She began even further branching out in 2020 by doing live shows performing originals and covers. The best is clearly yet to come, so stay tuned.