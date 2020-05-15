New Music: Anthony Hamilton – Back Together (featuring Rick James)

Anthony Hamilton returns with the brand new single “Back Together” featuring an appearance from the late Rick James. The 9th Wonder produced song features a sample of Rick James’ music that the producer dug out of the crates to create this special duet.

About creating the song and working on it with 9th Wonder, Anthony Hamilton adds:

“Growing up listening to ‘Super Freak’ and ‘Fire and Desire’ made it impossible not to want to sing. This is when I knew, Rick James would be an all- time favorite. 9th Wonder flipped the sample right in front of me. I wrote the song in a way to make it feel like Rick was singing along with me. ‘Back Together’ pays homage to one of the greats. To me, it’s also about love and getting back together with someone you knew was special. In this time of COVID-19, it took on a new meaning too. It means getting back to our lives. Be close to those who are special to you. We all want to be close to anybody right now.”

In additional exciting news, Hamilton has just announced the creation of his own record label called My Music Box. The label is through a partnership with BMG and is the new home of where he will release all of his upcoming music. This includes a full length album which he plans to release this Summer.

Meanwhile, Hamilton has stayed active despite the global quarantine in leading COVID-19 relief efforts. He took the virtual stage last month at “Saving OurSelves: A BET COVID-19 Relief Effort” and also lent his voice to “Under One Roof: Livestream Concert to Benefit North Carolina Artists.”

He also supported the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund—which benefits those in the music industry affected by coronavirus—with an Instagram Live stream entitled Soulful Sundays with Anthony Hamilton.