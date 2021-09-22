New Music: Aria Bleu – Forget About It

Check out the new single from emerging R&B artist Aria Bleu called “Forget About It”.

The song details an all too relatable situation of being in a toxic relationship and being too comfortable to walk away. “Forget About It” gives a glimpse into Aria’s lush and beautiful vocal abilities. The world originally got a chance to experience those vocals when she was a top 24 contestant on NBC’s The Voice as part of Team Alicia Keys.

The single will be included on the singer’s upcoming sophomore EP “Daydream” set to release on September 24th, 2021.

Aria’s nostalgic sound combines the soothing essence of 90’s Neo-Soul with the vibrant bounciness of early 2000’s R&B. Her style and tone have oftentimes sparked comparisons to Lauryn Hill, one of her biggest influences.