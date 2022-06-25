New Music: Bobby V – Cookie

We last Bobby on the stage when he performed on the Verzuz platform alongside Semmie, Ray J, MBobby V is back with his new single “Cookie”. The smooth midtempo is the follow up to his single “Reply” which came out last year.

Bobby is still currently working on his upcoming album “Sunday Dinner”.

Along with his own solo career, he launched his label Veltree Music Group. We talked about all of this in an interview we did with him last year. This is what he had to say about his upcoming plans: