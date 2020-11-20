New Music: Bradd Marquis – Always & The Thrill is Gone

Soul singer Bradd Marquis returns with the release of his two brand new singles.

“Always” is a stunning tribute to the wife of the newlywed Marquis which features an undeniable 90’s soul flavor.

The second song is “The Thrill is Gone” featuring guitarist Marcus Machado. This is a reimagination of the song BB King made famous many years ago. Bradd created the song as a tribute to his late grandparents who both had a profound impact on this life.

Both songs will be included on Bradd’s upcoming EP called “Love” which will release in early 2021.