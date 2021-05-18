New Video: Bradd Marquis – Eventually

Check out the new visual from soul crooner Bradd Marquis for his single “Eventually”.
The song was included on his EP “Love” which released earlier in 2021.
He added about the creation of the video:
“”Eventually” was shot with the help of my wife Antigua, with a bit of help from my 6-year-old son Parker. We hit it, edited it (SOULMAN Music Group, LLC.), and Eric Alvarado did the color correction. I’ve always written and produced my videos, but this is the first time I was behind the camera and responsible for the editing. An indie artist has to wear many hats. I’ve always produced content for myself, and I’ve always had a heart and passion for service. Now I’m ready to combine the two and help others create and market content, taking their brands to the next level.”