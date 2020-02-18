Posted byYKIGS February 18, 2020 in Posted in New Music 0 New Music: Brandy Haze – Dramatic Emerging R&B singer Brandy Haze has dropped her new single “Dramatic”. The acoustic jam is set to appear on her upcoming project which is set to come out later this year. Brandy Haze previously released her debut EP “Roses” back in 2018. Related Posts: New Music: Lion Babe – Jungle Lady (featuring Angel Haze) (Remix) Brandy Return With New Single “Freedom Rings” New Music: GNA – I Wanna Be Down (Brandy Cover) New Music: Brandy – Brave (Sara Bareilles Cover) New Music: Sir The Baptist – Deliver Me (Featuring Brandy)