New Music: Brandy – Rather Be (Produced by DJ Camper)

R&B star Brandy has dropped a new song off her upcoming album “B7”. The project is set to come out on July 31st. The new record “Rather Be” which is co-written by Brandy, DJ Camper, Victoria Monet and Antonio Dixon is everything we love from Brandy. Her rich tone and lush harmonies are very prominent throughout the entire song.

We recently interviewed Brandy who told us that she’s heavily involved in the creative process this time around, so look forward to hear lots of authentic Brandy on this album.

Brandy’s current single with Chance The Rapper most recently hit top ten on Urban AC.