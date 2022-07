Brian Angel from the group Day 26 returns with his brand new solo single called “Luh Yea Yea”.

The singer is now under the guidance of Arthur Burton & Dondre Blackmon of Twenty Two Music Group as he is devoted to the next chapter of his solo career.

He hopes to bring back those genuine soulful sounds of R&B to his fans. With his raw style yet entertainingly pleasurable music, Brian is currently focused on working on an upcoming project.