New Music: Canita & Noel Gourdin – No Love (DJ Soulchild Remix)

Our friend DJ Soulchild aka The Swiss King of R&B has done it again! He presents R&B lovers with a special remix to the song “No Love” by Canita featuring Noel Gourdin. Oh and not only is this a remix, it’s the official remix co-signed by both artists.

Soulchild has had a knack for giving us these amazing remixes over the years. With “No Love” he takes the soulful vocals and gives them a smoothed out throwback R&B production to create quite a jam. Exactly what R&B lovers are looking for.

You may notice the sample used in the song belongs to the Teddy Pendergrass hit “Come Go With Me”. That masterfully takes the song from a ballad to one that is tailor made for the grown folks on the dance floor.

Get into the groove of DJ Soulchild’s “No Love” remix and also be sure to support it on Bandcamp.