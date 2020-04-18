New Music: CeeLo Green – Lead Me

Legendary singer/songwriter CeeLo Green returns with the brand new single “Lead Me”. This is the first single from his upcoming album “CeeLo Green is… Thomas Callaway”.

For the new album, CeeLo collaborated with Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys, who took on the role of producer. The project is set to release in June 2020 and this is the first new album from CeeLo in five years.

For the first time ever while recording, CeeLo sang with a live band in the same room. That is immediately evident when you listen to the new single “Lead Me”.

CeeLo explains:

“I didn’t walk into the studio as the artist CeeLo Green going to record songs for a new album; I went in solely as myself, the writer Thomas Callaway. CeeLo Green preforms the songs that Thomas Callaway writes. I’m a shaman for that old soul and it came through on this album.”

This raw album is a real glimpse inside his true soulful character and life beyond the Gnarls persona and “Forget You” pop-sound. “CeeLo Green is… Thomas Callaway” is soulful, with gospel undertones and naturally was influenced by its surroundings in Nashville. It is a reflection of who Thomas Callaway is and a nod to his church-going, southern family roots. The soulful single and overall album finds CeeLo channeling luminaries like Bill Withers, Donny Hathaway and Staple Singers.

Track Listing for “CeeLo Green is… Thomas Callaway”:

For You

Lead Me

Little Mama

Don’t Lie

I Wonder How Love…

People Watching

You Gotta Do It All

Doing It All Together

Slow Down

Down With The Sun

Thinking Out Loud

The Way