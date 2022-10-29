New Music: Dwight Coley – A New Beginning (EP)

Canadian singer/songwriter Dwight Coley (formally known as Dwight Anderson) has just released his latest EP called “A New Beginning”.

The five song project will give you a taste of his unique style which was formed from influences like Stevie Wonder, Al Green, D’Angelo, and Musiq Soulchild, and also derivative of his Jamaican roots and years of being reared in church.

“A New Beginning” offers songs that delivers a perfect blend of r&b, neo soul and hip hop, infused with immaculate vocal delivery and his heartfelt lyrics about love and life. The songs are relatable, with a soulful vibe and catchy after the first listen.

Dwight’s first taste of success came when he made his debut into the music world with his soulful project “All Of Me” years ago.