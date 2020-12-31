New Music: Emanny – In Too Deep

Singer Emanny returns with the brand new single called “In Too Deep”. The R&B/Soul singer is back from a lengthy hiatus with the mid tempo song produced by Karon Graham and Blame Ronnie and written by Emanny with Mally G.

The song is lifted from his upcoming project entitled “3”. Emanny adds about the creation of the song:

““In Too Deep” is a song inspired by past feelings and fears. That moment I can remember falling for someone but not being sure I was ready to give 100% of myself. I think a lot of people in general have been through this. It’s a very natural way to feel especially when love comes to you out of nowhere.”

Emanny is currently putting the finishing touches on the upcoming project “3” for a release in early 2021.