New Music: Eric Bellinger – Euphoric (featuring Brandy) + “New Light” Album Out Now

Check out this collaboration between Eric Bellinger and Brandy on the new song called “Euphoric”.

This is one of the standouts from Bellinger’s recently released album “New Light”. The project also features appearances from Teedra Moses, Kierra Sheard, The Game and Sevyn, the latter who is featured on the first single “What About Us”.

Production on “New Light” is courtesy of Zaytoven, OG Parker, Rodney Jerkins, Ayo & Keyz, and Jazze Pha among others.

Bellinger showcases a new side of his artistry on the new album, displaying his growth vocally, lyrically and sonically.

He adds:

“During the process of making this album, I found a new understanding of peace, my approach on this project was completely different from all my other albums, pushing me to move beyond my comfort zone, expanding my ability to grow. This is a reintroduction to Eric Bellinger. I hope this album inspires people to love, grow, and discover themselves as well.”

Click below to stream the album in its entirety.