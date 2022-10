Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter Eric Bellinger links up with producer Hitmaka for their brand new single “Obsession”.

“Obsession” is a standout R&B ballad with captivating lyrics and heart wrenching vocals. The track is the official first single to Bellinger and Hitmaka’s forthcoming joint project, “1-800-Hit-Eazy: Line 2”.

The upcoming project is the sequel to their first collaboration, “1-800-Hit-Eazy” which was released in February 2021 featuring hit singles, “Hit Eazy” & “Only You.”