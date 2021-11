R&B singer Felly The Voice has released his first single “Crazy Girls”. The song is set to appear on his upcoming EP “From The Hood With Love”. Some may be more familiar with Felly’s songwriting behind the scenes as he’s written for the likes of Chris Brown, 112, Usher, Johnny Gill, Quueen Naija and many more.

Felly also works a lot with hit producer Damon Thomas (of The Underdogs). They recently finished penning some songs for Pleasure P’s upcoming album.