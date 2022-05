R&B singer GoGo Morrow has released her new single “In The Way” which is produced by Harmony “H-Money” Samuels. The smooth joint is a feel good record and immediately brings back a sense of nostalgia thanks to the DJ scratches and hard hitting drums.

Stay tuned for more music from GoGo. We interviewd the singer back in 2014 when she was just starting out, so it’s cool to see that she’s still pushing! She most recently signed a deal with Harmony’s label B.O.E. and Universal Music Canada.