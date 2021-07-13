New Music: Hil St. Soul – Blessed (featuring Noel Gourdin)

Hil St. Soul and Noel Gourdin link up for the brand new collaborative duet called “Blessed”.

The pair had previously collaborated back in 2014 on the song “No Worries”. “Blessed” was produced by Lorenzo Johnson. Hil St. Soul adds about the song:

“The song talks about that feeling of completion you get when you are blessed with a soul mate or special person in your life. It’s a universal theme that everyone can relate to. When Noel came up with idea, he had Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell in mind and wanted to capture that same sentiment and vibe. Hopefully we’ve achieved that.”

Noel also chimes in about the collaboration:

“My feelings on the opportunity to work with my talented Soul Sister once again, can only be described with one word ‘Blessed.’ We made magic once again.”

The Zambrian-born, London raised Hil St. Soul has not looked back since bursting onto the UK scene in the early 2000’s. Stay tuned for the upcoming project.