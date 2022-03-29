New Music: J. Brown – Don’t Rush (featuring Tank)

Check out the new single from J. Brown called “Don’t Rush” featuring Tank.

The song was written by Travis Bruce and produced by Vincent Bates. J. Brown adds:

“When Tank called me and said he had a record that would be perfect for us to do, there was no doubt in my mind that I had to do it. This was the chance I had been waiting for to work with my idol. Tank is my absolute favorite artist and this was a dream come true to be in the studio with him again. Don’t Rush spoke to both of us as its a sexy sensual song that we thought women around the world would love to hear from us.”

This is the lead single from J. Brown’s upcoming debut album “Chapter & Verse”. It is set to release on May 20th, via the Mocha Music/SRG-ILS Group label imprint.

Following his signing to the SRG/ILS Group earlier this year, Brown makes his intentions very clear: