New Music: Jade Novah – Somebody Son

Singer Jade Novah returns with the release of her new single “Somebody Son”.

Over a throwback R&B production, Jade delivers hypnotic verses before belting out a catchy hook. The track showcases the diversity of her voice, stretching from an impressive bridge towards an invitation, “Baby you could be the perfect one.”

She will also release the music video for “Somebody Son” very soon.

The singer has also recently unveiled the dates for her upcoming “Stages” tour.

It kicks off at Brick + Mortar in San Francisco, CA March 20, rolls through major markets coast-to-coast, and concludes April 25 at The Masquerade in Atlanta, GA.

Stay tuned for news about Jade’s new album very soon.