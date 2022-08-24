New Music: Jaeden Zoe – What is Love

Check out the debut single from emerging R&B artist Jaeden Zoe called “What is Love”. This is the first offering from the singer/songwriter’s upcoming debut album scheduled to release this Fall.

“What is Love” is a song that touches on the many delicate layers of falling in love.

Brooklyn native Jaeden Zoe has performed countless times on the iconic Apollo Theatre stage, appearing as a member of Ingersol Dance Troupe.

After relocating to Los Angeles, Zoe appeared on several reality television shows, including BET’s Chasing Destiny, a talent styled docuseries with chart-topping singer/actress Kelly Rowland at its helm.

Stay tuned for the visual to “What is Love” which will be out soon.